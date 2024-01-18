UTEP students voice their concerns on voting for 2024 election

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Young voters are set to play a big role in this election cycle.

With the elections approaching, concerns like immigration, gun safety and inflation weigh heavily on voters in the Borderland.

Shifting focus to Generation Z, what motivates them to vote on March 5?

KTSM visited the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) to explore students’ perspectives on these elections.

Student Marissa Medina highlighted immigration as a major concern, emphasizing the challenge of accommodating migrants. Other students prioritize education, the environment and student loans.

Regarding party preference, many remain undecided due to insufficient knowledge of local and national issues.

Social Shares survey data indicates that one-third of Gen Z voters regretted not being more informed about candidates in the 2020 elections. A student emphasized the need for responsibility and accountability in leadership.

Abortion is a significant concern for young voters, especially females, with pro-life sentiments expressing sadness over the perceived acceptability of abortion for many.

Students also expressed a desire for a candidate who can bridge the country’s divisions and be willing to be more bipartisan.

While 2020 had a higher voter turnout rate for Gen Z than in 2016, according to the El Paso County Elections Office, many students mentioned they are choosing not to vote at all and keep it local. This decision is mainly due to the fact that neither candidate really captures their attention.

