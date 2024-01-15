Utica American Legion plans salute to local Black veterans in February

To start February - which is Black History Month - off strong, Oaré Beyah, the first female African American chaplain to represent American Legion Post 229, orchestrated a local event to uplift Black veterans.

"We owe an immense debt of gratitude to the Black veterans who have valiantly served our country," said Beyah. "This event is our way of recognizing their unwavering commitment and honoring their sacrifices made to protect our nation and its freedoms."

A tribute will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 3 at the Raymour and Flanigan in Yorkville. Later that afternoon, a memorial wall will be on display at the Carol L. Crooms Cultural Center.

Beyah said the wall will stand as a symbol of remembrance, allowing the community to reflect on the sacrifices that were made to "preserve our country’s ideals.”

The event is free and open to the public. To inquire about recognizing a Black veteran, contact oarebeyah@icloud.com.

Anthony Brown performs during an event to celebrate Black History Month at the Whitehouse in Washington on Feb. 27, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica American Legion hosting event for Black veterans on Feb. 3