Utica Councilman Delvin Moody charged with assault following domestic dispute

Fifth Ward Utica Common Councilman Delvin Moody has been charged with assault following a domestic dispute.

Moody, 26, of Utica, was arraigned Monday in Utica City Court on one count of third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, a misdemeanor, according to court records.

Delvin Moody

The incident is alleged to have occurred around 1 a.m. Monday at Moody’s Utica apartment. During an argument, Moody is alleged to have thrown a speaker at a woman and punched her in her left eye.

The two have a child together, according to police records.

Moody was released on his recognizance Monday and is due to virtually appear at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, in city court for a pre-trial report, according to court records. A six-month temporary order of protection on behalf of the woman was issued and served to him.

Moody did not respond to requests for comment, but his attorney, Frank Policelli, said he needs to speak with the victim and has no discovery because the proceedings just began.

“I don’t believe that he caused or intended to cause any physical injury,” Policelli said.

Moody was re-elected to a second term on the Common Council last November after he was first elected in 2019. He recently was selected to serve as chair of the council’s committee of the whole.

I am sad and disappointed by the news over the weekend of an alleged domestic dispute between my colleague and friend Delvin Moody and his partner. Given the nature of the situation, an arrest is mandatory. Mr. Moody and his partner are both fully cooperating with police. 1/2 — Councilmember Celeste Friend (@Celeste4Utica) February 7, 2022

Councilmember Celeste Friend said she was "sad and disappointed" over the news of the alleged domestic dispute in a Tweet on Tuesday.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call or text the YWCA Mohawk Valley at 315-797-7740, Catholic Charities' domestic violence program at 315-866-0458, or the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence at 800-942-6906.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica councilman Delvin Moody charged with assault