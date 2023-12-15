Utica embraces affordable housing projects

Multiple development projects were announced in Utica this week.

DePaul Properties announced Thursday the development of a new housing project that will result in the construction of 66 new units of affordable housing in west Utica.

On Tuesday, the city announced Artspace Utica Lofts will be constructed on three vacant lots located on Park Avenue in Utica’s Arts and Cultural District and within the Downtown Revitalization (DRI) target area. It was originally planned for Genesee Street next to the Stanley Theater, but has moved to Park Avenue, saving 33 spaces used by Stanley patrons.

A view of the start of construction on Artspace Utica Lofts, a 43-unit affordable housing development in downtown Utica on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Needed housing

Whether it be creating a space for artists – Artspace Utica Lofts – or housing opportunities for local employees – DePaul Properties– both development projects announced this week were part of a larger commitment to revitalize Utica.

Over the past three years the City has devoted $100 million to preserve and expand the Utica Renaissance and $46 million to Johnson Park Community Apartments. Not to mention the historic preservation of Olbiston apartments, Macartovin senior apartments, and the Link as Sunset supportive housing units.

“Allocating funds for affordable housing developments is money well spent,” said Utica Mayor Robert M. Palmieri. "It's a return on investment and it showcases the continued growth of our City.”

DePaul Properties

Palmieri and Gillian Conde, vice president of Rochester-based DePaul Properties, announced the development of a new housing project that will result in the construction of 66 new units of affordable housing in west Utica.

Located along the north side of Whitesboro Street, between DeWitt and Saratoga Streets, the units will be divided between two separate structures, each of which will include a townhouse-style façade. This project will invest roughly $18 million into the Columbia Square neighborhood.

The heights of the buildings will vary between two and three stories. Apartments will be a mix of studio, one- and two-bedrooms, officials said.

The project is expected to cost roughly $18 million and will be the second housing project by DePaul in the City, the first being the Start Line Apartments on Dwyer Ave.

Once constructed, the new housing units will be open to individuals and families that earn 60% of the area’s median income. In the Herkimer and Oneida County area, an individual could earn at most $35,820 and be able to reside in these apartments, while a family of four could earn no more than $51,120.

The project will concentrate on attracting the elderly population who are interested in aging in place and don’t want to leave west Utica, officials said.

“As a native of Utica, I am thrilled to be able to announce the development of DePaul’s second project in my hometown,” Conde said in a statement. “This proximity to the new Wynn Hospital and the many businesses along Oriskany Boulevard makes these units ideal for employees who work in those areas.”

Artspace Utica Lofts

The Artspace site is centrally located between the Stanley Center for the Arts and Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute. Along the western edge of the property, a new public walkway/linear park will be created to connect with the city’s planned new public event space along King Street.

The lofts will offer 43 affordable and energy-efficient housing units for local artists and nearly 800-square-feet of gallery space. The development furthers the city’s goal of expanding mixed-use affordable housing options as part of its $10 million New York State DRI award.

“Everyone deserves to have a space they can call home, to know they have a safe place to go every night,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul. “This development is a testament to the strong partnership between state and city officials, and by working together we can continue to enhance quality of life and walkability in Utica while providing secure, affordable, and sustainable homes for a talented and diverse population of artists.”

The development team at Utica Lofts consists of Artspace Projects, Inc., as developer and owner and Calogero Partners as development consultant.

The $18.6 million development was initially supported by a $650,000 grant from Utica’s DRI fund. NYSERDA (The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority) committed $172,000 in funding and the city of Utica allocated $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

To help support the project the state financed $10.8 million in Federal and State Low Income Housing Tax Credits and $3.8 million in subsidy from HCR. The NYS Council of Arts awarded an additional $1.3 million.

Bank of America also financed $20 million across debt and equity platforms and sponsored the groundbreaking.

'Artists need housing'

“Artists need housing in order to remain artists and continue to create the work that we all benefit from,” said New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) Director of Capital Projects Katie Steger. “Artspace is known for establishing creative hubs and providing communities with public spaces for new and important programming.”

All 43 units will be affordable to households earning between 40 and 80 percent of the Area Median Income and will serve artists and other eligible individuals and families. To ensure a diverse community of artists, Artspace teamed up with The Center (formerly the Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees) to conduct an intentional outreach to artists of diverse cultural backgrounds and ethnicity.

“Utica has a very strong and diverse group of artists, both organizationally and individually,” said Carlson St. Clair. “It is quite impressive, the depth and number of artists in a community its size.”

At the Utica lofts “artists” include: painters, sculptors or printmakers; performers such as musicians, dancers or actors; people working in other artistic fields, such as filmmakers, architects, composers or costume designers; “functional” artists such people who make jewelry, rugs, furniture or quilts; and people involved in “culturally significant practices,” such as hairdressers, tattoo artists, chefs, designers, teachers involved in the arts and even journalists.

“Artspace artist housing provides opportunities for residents to increase creative production and earnings in a supportive community of fellow creatives, located in a safe building,” said Dana Mattice, of Artspace’s national advancement team. “Here they can grow their artistic standing, network, learn from one another, collaborate, share their work with the public, and plan and save for the future.”

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Multiple development projects announced in Utica