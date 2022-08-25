Utica hosts annual gun buyback event: Firearms can be exchanged for prepaid gift cards

A gun buyback event will be held Saturday in Utica as part of a joint effort between Utica police and the New York State Office of the Attorney General.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Parkway Center at 220 Memorial Parkway in Utica, according to a release from the Attorney General's Office.

Working and nonworking unloaded firearms will be exchanged for prepaid gift cards — no questions asked, the release said. Police will be on site to secure the guns.

Here's what will be offered in exchange for specific firearms:

$250 per assault rifle

$150 per handgun

$75 per rifle or shotgun

$25 per non-working or antique firearm

An additional $100 will be issued for a non-serialized weapon, or "ghost gun," the release said. There is no limit on the number of firearms that can be turned in. Guns must be transported unloaded, in the trunk of a vehicle, and in a plastic or paper bag or box.

The event is part of a statewide effort to combat gun violence, the release said.

Utica so far has seen 19 incidents involving gun violence this year, including one death and 18 involving injury, a 25% decrease from 2021, according to data from the New York State Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative.

Past events:Utica gun buyback nets 136 guns

Police and fire:3 die after cars crash on Route 5 in Herkimer, starting a fire

The annual gun buyback has been done in partnership with the Attorney General's Office over the last three years, Utica police Sgt. Michael Curley said. Last year, 99 firearms were collected at the event; in 2020, just over 100 were collected, he said. A similar event in Rome last September collected 84 guns, while Utica's 2019 gun buyback netted 136 firearms.

"We certainly hope to get a wide variety of weapons," Curley said of the upcoming buyback. "Any weapon that's no longer on the street that can't fall into the wrong hands."

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch in Utica. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica to host 2022 gun buyback event Aug. 27 at Parkway Center