Utica man dies after car strikes tractor-trailer on Route 12

A 32-year-old Utica man was killed Wednesday after his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in the town of Marshall, New York State Police announced in a news release.

David G. Specht was traveling south on Route 12 when around 10:43 a.m. he crossed into the northbound lane, police said.

He hit a Mack tractor-trailer driven by 51-year-old Douglas R. Roberts of Kissimmee, Florida, head-on, trooper said.

New York State Police are investigating a fatal collision between a car and tractor-trailer that occurred Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in the town of Marshall.

Specht was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated. Roberts was taken to the St. Elizabeth Campus of the Mohawk Valley Health System for injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said.

Crime: Second man convicted in Utica barbershop shooting sentenced

Public safety: Couple killed in Madison County fire identified

An investigation is ongoing, state police said.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: David Specht of Utica dies after car hits tractor-trailer on Route 12