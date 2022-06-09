Utica man pleads guilty to this winter's fatal Fastrac shooting in South Utica

A Utica man pleaded guilty to the murder of a man at a South Utica Fastrac store Monday in Oneida County Court.

Anthony Willis, 38, will be sentenced Monday, Aug. 8, for felony second-degree murder. Based on his pre-sentencing report, he will receive a sentence between 20 years to life in state prison to 22 years to life in prison, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara said.

Police reported that 43-year-old Aaron Higgs, of Utica, was shot in the back of the head by Willis as he sat behind Higgs in a car Feb. 6 at the Fastrac at 1800 Genesee St. It was the first homicide in Utica of 2022, and especially disturbing to police as it occurred in daylight at a public place.

The Fastrac at 1800 Genesee St. reopened following a fatal shooting on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

McNamara said surveillance showed how the events unfolded, with Willis firing at Higgs after the driver of the vehicle had stepped out. A motive has still not been determined, although Willis was found with $43,000 on him when arrested, McNamara said.

Willis initially was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance.

McNamara said the guilty plea came after Willis' attorney reviewed all evidence in the case and had Willis evaluated for possibly negating the charge by reason of insanity, but it was not believed this defense would be successful.

