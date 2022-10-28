Utica man sentenced in 3 separate cases, including attempted murder, weapon possession

A 22-year-old Utica man has been sentenced to 18 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to charges from three separate indictments, including a charge of attempted murder.

Jahari Brown received multiple sentences in Oneida County Court Thursday, ranging from an indeterminate sentence of one-and-a-third to four years in prison to an 18-year sentence, all which would be served concurrently; his sentences also amounted to five years post-release supervision.

Brown pleaded guilty to three separate indictments on Aug. 22, Judge Robert Bauer said in court Thursday. According to court documents, the indictments accused Brown of the following:

The first, filed on July 9, 2021, charged Brown and another individual with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, all felonies, for possessing a semi-automatic pistol on Jan. 14 of that year.

The second, filed on Jan. 20, 2022, charged Brown and a different individual with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree attempted assault and first-degree reckless endangerment, all felonies, for shooting and injuring Angel Torres on Jan. 9, 2021.

The third, filed on March 25, 2022, charged Brown with second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree criminal use of a firearm, first-degree attempted assault and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, for the attempted murder of Tyrique Linden and the attempt to shoot and injure Linden and Kyashia Pearson.

Brown's attorney Cory Zennamo said his client was scheduled to be sentenced in a separate federal case, which was expected to run concurrent to his sentence in county court.

Police arrested Brown and two others last January on weapon possession charges following a reported high-speed vehicle chase and later on-foot pursuit.

When sentencing Brown, Bauer also issued an order of protection for Torres, Linden and Pearson.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch in Utica. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica man sentenced for attempted murder, weapon possession