Utica may have another buyer for Kennedy Parking Garage

Utica may have another buyer for Kennedy Garage.

Mayor Robert M. Palmieri announced Thursday that the city’s Urban Renewal Agency (URA) approved the sale of the garage to the Mohawk Valley Health System for $1.5 million.

The potential sale needs approval from the Utica Common Council before it is finalized.

“This is an exciting day for Utica’s continued transformation,” Palmieri said in a statement.

“The selling of Kennedy Garage is a win-win for our entire community. The sale will facilitate the operations of this crucial downtown district while also saving money for taxpayers. The partnership between the City of Utica and MVHS will remain strong, and the Wynn Hospital will be an invaluable asset to our shared future.”

How we got here

Utica Mayor Robert M. Palmieri, left, announced that the City of Utica’s Urban Renewal Agency has approved the sale of Kennedy Parking Garage to Mohawk Valley Health System for $1.5 million. The proposed sale still must pass the city's Common Council before it is finalized.

In June 2021, Utica announced plans to sell the garage, which needs more than $13 million in repairs, to Albany-based The Pike Company and Syracuse-based Bower Developments.

Pike Construction Services is not a partner with Bowers Development in the development of the Kennedy Parking Garage. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in 2021 by Bowers and Pike stating that Pike was to supply preconstruction and construction services only if a construction project ever came to fruition.

The private partnership had plans to repair the structure and construct a hotel on top.

The application included consideration of another level of parking on top of the Kennedy to accommodate the needs of nearby Wynn Hospital and hotel.

This proposal fell through earlier this month and Bowers said the city may face legal action over the lack of a sale.

A structural engineer determined the garage could support added layers of parking in 2019.

The developers also proposed as many as 200 added parking spaces at the Kennedy garage.

At the time, city officials touted the proposed sale as necessary to restore the 595 parking-space garage, of which only 100 spaces are currently used, before Mohawk Valley Health System's Wynn Hospital is completed later this year. It also would put the parking garage on the city’s property tax rolls.

The funds from the sale then were to be used toward closing the $2 million funding gap for repairs on the Washington Street parking garage.

The Washington Street garage is being repaired with money appropriated during the budget process and the city was seeking other potential buyers for Kennedy Garage, Palmieri said earlier this month.

City, county rift

The proposed sale of Kennedy Garage caused a rift between the city and Oneida County.

The garage is connected to the Mohawk Hospital Equipment building, owned by the health system. As of June 2021, MVHS had already invested $12 million into improvements in the building to convert it to a central utility plant; the total investment on the conversion is expected to be $27 million.

Officials were concerned about the potential impact of the parking garage development on parking availability, as specified in the memorandum of agreement between the city, Oneida County, and MVHS.

The 2017 agreement requested the city consider dedicating at least 200 parking spaces in the Kennedy parking garage for use by MVHS.

The county is now working on a parking garage located at Oriskany, Lafayette and Cornelia streets.

In February 2022, that project incurred an added increase of $10 million, because Utica rescinded on an original agreement of supplying parking spaces in Kennedy Garage, thereby forcing the county to increase the size of the garage to accommodate an additional 350 spaces and a helicopter pad, county officials said.

The garage also has price increases due to inflation, with the cost now an estimated $55,800,000.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. wondered what could have been if MVHS had sold the parking garage earlier, but noted it is time to move on.

“I’m glad it’s going to work out for the hospital,” he said.

MVHS response

Mohawk Valley Health System President/CEO Darlene Stromstad said the proposed purchase of the Kennedy Garage allows MVHS to have added space to continue its growth and expansion.

The health system’s hospitals – and officials predict the same for the new Wynn Hospital – are experiencing growth in patient volume, Stromstad said. The potential addition of Kennedy Garage would help ensure the hospital can meet the needs of employees, visitors and providers, she added.

“This added parking is supplemental to the parking garage being constructed by Oneida County, which is expected to be completed this spring,” Stromstad said in a statement to the Observer-Dispatch. “The county garage, spaces in some of the city garages, surface parking lots, and now the Kennedy Garage, will offer ample parking for the Wynn Hospital, the Medical Office Building, and the overall downtown medical campus.”

“We are appreciative of our city and county partners in the development of New York’s newest hospital and the medical campus in downtown Utica. The future for our organization, the city and our region is very exciting.”

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: MVHS may purchase Utica's Kennedy Parking Garage to help with parking