With Utica officers cleared in shooting, discussion ensues on value of non-lethal weapons

The state Attorney General’s Office will not file charges against two Utica police officers who shot and killed David Litts last September after Litts, described as “emotionally disturbed,” approached officers with a raised knife.

“A prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that Sgt. (Tyler) Mowers and Police Officer (Brian) Gil were justified when they shot Mr. Litts,” a recently released report from the Attorney General's Office of Special Investigations concluded.

Police responded to Litts’ home at 1601 Neilson St. on the evening of Sept. 12, 2022, after Litts, 61, a Marine veteran and former New York state trooper, made a lengthy 911 call in which he threatened to kill himself, admitted to threatening his wife, said he had two firearms and indicated he would kill responding officers.

The report included a few references to a supervising officer’s request that a patrol officer get a shotgun that shoots rubberized bullets, a non-lethal weapon, from his car, but the weapon wasn’t retrieved before the fatal shots were fired. The report noted that it’s unclear whether that shotgun would have been effective at ending the threat.

The report recommended, though, that the department include annual training in non-lethal use of force.

“I think the report was fair,” Utica Police Chief Mark Williams said. “The findings were pretty much what we expected.”

Utica’s internal investigation has not been completed because the department was waiting for the Attorney General's report, Williams said. But the department has already identified one thing it can do that could save lives in the future, he said.

“The only thing that we felt that we could use is more long-distance, less lethal options,” he said.

The Utica police use pepper spray, Tasers and batons, all short-range weapons, and shotguns with rubberized bullets to disable people without killing them, Williams said. But the department’s firearms experts don’t think the rubber bullets would have been a “realistic option” to incapacitate Litts, Williams said.

The Attorney General's Office pieced together the sequence of events that evening using Litts’ 911 call, police body camera footage, video from private cell phones and surveillance equipment, 911 and police records and eyewitness accounts. Here’s what happened, according to the report:

Litts called 911 at 7:49 p.m. on Sept. 12. During the call, he also told the dispatcher that he had two guns in the house, that his wife had left after he threatened her, that he had long-haul COVID-19 and that he was swallowing pills. He also threatened to kill responding officers.

The first officer arrived on the scene by 7:52 p.m. while Litts was still on the phone with the 911 dispatcher. At least five more officers arrived soon afterward. An officer used a loudspeaker to tell Litts to come out of the house with his hands up.

At 8:01 p.m., Litts walked out of the house with a large kitchen knife in his hand, pacing around and yelling threats at the officers.

Investigator Jessica Dodge, who had been trained in crisis negotiation, began using a loudspeaker at 8:02 p.m. to try to engage Litts and de-escalate the situation.

Two supervising officers asked about non-lethal weapons and/or asked for an officer to retrieve a non-lethal shotgun from a sergeant’s patrol car at least four times during the incident. No one had retrieved the weapon by the time the fatal shots were fired.

Litts raised the knife and stepped off the sidewalk, advancing toward Gil and Officer Leby Gonzalez at 8:08 p.m.

As he moved quickly toward the officers with the raised knife, Gil and Mowers fired at 8:09 p.m., striking Litts seven times. Litts fell down.

An ambulance arrived at 8:14 p.m. and took Litts to the St. Elizabeth Campus of the Mohawk Valey Health System, where he was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m.

Litts suffered from a number of health problems, which were exacerbated by his contracting COVID-19 three times, his wife later told investigators. He had been depressed in the time period leading up to his death, she said. Litts had threatened her after he had an argument with a neighbor and she had left to give him time to cool off, returning home to find her street blocked by police.

There were no firearms in the house, she told investigators.

Williams said he doesn’t think better non-lethal weapons or more frequent training in using them would have prevented Litts’ death. That's because, in keeping with training for dealing with situations with people with mental illnesses, officers were still trying to de-escalate the situation when Litts charged with the knife and was shot, he said.

“You’ve got to be careful when you use non-lethals because when you use them too fast, one could say you’re escalating the situation,” he said.

And if one is used, but doesn’t incapacitate the person, it can make the person angry and also escalate the situation, he said.

“In this situation, I don’t feel that there’s much we could have done differently,” Williams said. “We still haven’t fully analyzed it on our part.”

The Utica Police use-of-force board, convened after any fatal or serious injury during an incident, will most likely have some recommendations at future meetings, he said, on what the department could do differently in the future.

