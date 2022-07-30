Utica police: Body of man seen going into Mohawk River recovered

The body of a 42-year-old Utica man who had been missing for days after being seen going into the Mohawk River has been found, Utica police reported.

Police announced Saturday on Facebook that the remains of Musar Pwa had been recovered that morning.

"We would like to thank the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their assistance over the past several days in attempting to locate him," the post said. "Please keep Mr. Pwa's family in your thoughts and prayers."

The body was found around 6:45 a.m. within the same vicinity Pwa had been reported missing, Utica police Sgt. Michael Curley said Saturday. Utica police as well as members of his family were at the river at daybreak when his remains were seen on the water.

Police tentatively identified Pwa Friday afternoon as the man reported missing since Wednesday evening. Utica police and firefighters were first dispatched to the river off of Leland Avenue in Utica minutes after two people fishing saw man go into the water just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office Underwater Search and Rescue Team began searching the river until dark and resumed at 8 a.m. Thursday. The New York State Canal Corporation drained part of the river to aid in the search.

On Friday, members of the Utica Police Department conducted land-based searches for several miles eastbound of the location utilizing utility vehicles, drones, and on foot personnel, police said. A watercraft from the Department of Environmental Conservation to search above the water on the river was also requested.

Curley said this area of the river has a steep drop-off from the bank around 14 feet, with pockets up to 27-feet deep and various debris that could trap someone underwater for some time. While still waiting on the medical examiner's official results, he said Utica police is considering this an accidental drowning and it's believed Pwa voluntarily went into the water.

While drownings have occurred in the river before, Curley said they are fairly rare.

