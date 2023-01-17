Utica police charge 17-year-old after 2 sexual assaults reported in one night

A 17-year-old is facing charges connected to two burglaries and sexual assaults that allegedly occurred in the vicinity of South Street within a short timespan Saturday evening, the Utica Police Department said in a statement.

The teen has been charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree criminal sexual act, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and first-degree rape.

Police said they were dispatched to a residence on South Street just before 7 p.m. Saturday, regarding a burglary in progress.

A 15-year-old teenage girl reportedly returned to her home to retrieve some items when she found a man inside a bedroom, police said. He allegedly threw the teen on a couch and threatened to kill her if she moved.

Police said he tried to force himself on her, but she was able to break free and run from her home and call police.

The suspect had already fled the home before police arrived.

Police were investigating the incident when they were dispatched to nearby Hilton Avenue regarding another burglary and sexual assault.

Officers said a 67-year-old woman was sleeping on her living room couch when she saw a man walking up stairs. The man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, but she was able to flee her home and call police from a neighbor’s home.

The 17-year-old, whose name police did not release, was taken into custody and arraigned Tuesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica teen charged after 2sexual assaults reported in 1 night