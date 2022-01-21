Utica police: Florida man arrested for out-of-state homicide

A 20-year-old from Bradenton, Florida, was arrested Thursday in Utica for a homicide in his home state.

Utica police said Nyguan Priester fled to Utica following the homicide in Sarasota County, Florida.

Following an investigation in conjunction with the the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center, Priester was located at a home on Faxton Street. He was taken into custody by officers with the Utica police and Oneida County Sheriff warrants units and the New York/New Jersey Regional Marshal’s Task Force.

Priester was brought to the Oneida County jail, where extradition proceedings would be initiated, police said.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Florida man arrested for homicide in city of Utica