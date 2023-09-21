Utica police investigating Devereux Street death as homicide
The Utica Police Department is investigating a possible homicide after responding to a domestic incident Thursday afternoon.
Utica police and fire units were dispatched to 7 Devereux St. around 3 p.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man inside an apartment and found a woman who appeared to be dead in a bedroom. The man was taken into custody and transported to the Utica Police Department.
Police said the incident is being treated as a homicide and the Major Crimes Unit has been tasked with the investigation.
Additional details will be released when they are available.
