Utica police investigating homicide on Eagle Street
The Utica Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at a residence in the 100 block of Eagle Street early Wednesday morning, according to a statement posted on Facebook.
Police have not yet released further information, and said an update would be provided Wednesday afternoon.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
