Utica teen killed in late night shooting on Smith Place

A 16-year-old Utica teen was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 110 block of Smith Place, the Utica Police Department said in a statement.

Police said they responded to Smith Place at 9:30 a.m. and found the male teen in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot to his head.

The teen was rushed to Wynn Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police have not yet released the identity of the teen.

The case was assigned to the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit and authorities are asking that anyone with information please contact them 315-223-3556 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Additionally, police are asking that anyone with surveillance footage in Upper East Utica and Cornhill area to check their systems and contact the number listed above if anything was captured.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Teen dies after being shot in the head in Utica