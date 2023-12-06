Utica Town Board member, non-profit founder charged with felony thefts

Dec. 5—UTICA — A Utica politician, business owner and non-profit founder was released on his own recognizance Monday after being charged with multiple felonies.

Representatives with the non-profit Utica United said his arrest won't impede progress on a community center in the town.

Court records show the case pertaining to Utica Town Board member Frankie Lee Garrett was moved to Clark Circuit Court 1 on Wednesday after Clark Circuit Court 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael recused herself from the proceedings.

Garrett, a Republican, is facing 11 felony charges for theft, corrupt business influence and failure to remit taxes connected to his business, Garrett's General Grocery.

Indiana State Police began investigating Garrett in 2021. They said that they found he underreported more than a half-million dollars in sales that led to more than $40,000 in unpaid taxes to Indiana.

Garrett's store opened in 2019, in the same space as the long-standing Brendle's Grocery.

Utica United, the non-profit Garrett founded, is currently re-vamping the old Utica Elementary School, which closed in 2015. The goal is to turn that school into a community center.

Indiana State Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, is the President of the Utica United Board and said Garrett's arrest won't affect the non-profit's goal of revamping the building.

"It's a completely separate situation," Fleming said. "We formed Utica United and we have a very dedicated board."

Fleming said that the mission is to preserve the school and make it a central point for community action.

"We keep careful accounting of all expenses," she said.

Although the goal is to open the community center next year, Fleming said it all depends on funding.

"We are hoping for that, it's sort of the situation where, when we get income we spend it on the school," she said. "We have been fortunate to get in-kind donations."

Garrett is due back in court on Jan. 31.