Utica University, SUNY Oneonta create joint path to nursing degrees

SUNY Oneonta students will have an easier time becoming registered nurses under a new articulation agreement between the state school and private Utica University, an agreement that officials hope will also help the regional shortage of registered nurses.

The Early Assurance Program Accelerated Bachelor of Science Nursing Agreement between the two schools, announced by officials on Wednesday, will let SUNY Oneonta freshmen and other students with less than 90 credits into UU’s Bachelor of Science Accelerated Nursing Program. Under the program, students would earn a bachelor’s degree in an approved field and complete nursing program prerequisites at SUNY Oneonta.

They would then earn a second bachelor’s degree in nursing from UU in 16 months.

President of Utica University Todd Pfannestiel and President of SUNY Oneonta Alberto Cardelle shake hands after signing an articulation agreement for nursing students on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

“It is an important moment that demonstrates how working together, we can address New York’s nursing shortage and the well-being of our communities,” said Tracy Allen, dean of the School of Sciences at SUNY Oneonta, in a statement, “while providing relevant educational experiences for our students.”

The partnership between the two colleges is “natural” given Utica University’s history of partnering with both other schools and industry to find solutions and new ideas for serving their students, UU President Todd Pfannestiel said.

“The universities are aligned in our commitment to the Mohawk Valley,” he said in a statement. “We share not only a culture of academic excellence and student centeredness, but also a dedication to advancing workforce and economic development in the region and state.”

SUNY Oneonta Dean of the School of Sciences Tracy Allen speaks about the school's articulation agreement for nursing students with Utica University on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Students in the program must earn a bachelor’s degree at Suny Oneonta in: biology, anthropology (health and human biology concentration), sociology (aging studies track), communication studies or philosophy (applied philosophy concentration).

After completing their degree and all prerequisites for the UU nursing program, students will earn their second bachelor’s degree in nursing in 16 months at UU’s Syracuse, Latham or St. Petersburg campus. Students will be accepted into the UU program in January, May or August, whichever is the first cohort after they graduate from SUNY Oneonta.

In their last semester at Utica University, students will be able to interview for nursing positions in a local, partner health care network.

Tuition, financial aid and scholarships will be determined separately by each college.

“Utica University has long sought solutions and new ideas through partnerships with other academic institutions and industry that advance our mission of serving students,” Pfannestiel said in a statement. “Our relationship with SUNY Oneonta is a very natural one.”

