Utica woman accused of stealing thousands in VA benefits

A 54-year-old Utica woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing over $36,000 from the federal Department of Veterans Affairs and misappropriating funds from the spouse of a deceased veteran, according to a release from the federal Department of Justice.

Trina Gigliotti was indicted July 14 on federal charges of misappropriation by fiduciary and theft of government property for allegedly stealing VA benefits entrusted to her as a fiduciary and embezzling $36,129.08 in VA disability compensation, according to court records. Prosecutors said the funds were for the legally-incompetent spouse of a deceased veteran.

The Alexander Pirnie Federal Building & Courthouse in Utica.

Gigliotti was arraigned Thursday in federal court in Syracuse and is scheduled for a jury trial Monday, Sept. 26, in federal court in Utica, according to court records.

If convicted, Gigliotti faces a maximum of 10 years in prison with three years supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, the release said. Prosecutors are also seeking forfeiture of the allegedly stolen funds.

The case is part of the federal DOJ's Elder Justice Initiative, which combats elder abuse, neglect and scams targeting the elderly, prosecutors said in the release. Those with information about attempted fraud involving the elderly can call the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-372-8311.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica woman accused of stealing $36k from VA, spouse of deceased vet