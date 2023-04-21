Utica woman pleads guilty: Falsely reported income for herself, clients in tax business

A former Utica tax return preparer pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to filing false income tax returns, according to a statement from the United States Attorney’s office.

Dianna Nolan, 47, was indicted Thursday, Sept. 1, on two counts of filing false tax returns and three counts of aiding and assisting the filing of false income tax returns, according to records with the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York.

The indictment alleged Nolan, while operating a tax preparation business in and around Oneida County, knowingly filed false tax forms between 2014 and 2018 — in some cases identifying single-family residences as rental properties and falsely reporting income and losses incurred there. The indictment also alleged she did not report all the income she received at her own business in 2017 and 2018.

In a signed plea agreement, Nolan agreed to pay restitution to the IRS totaling $101,636 for tax years 2014 through 2018, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Nolan, who recently relocated to Florida, will be sentenced on Aug. 17.

The charge to which Nolan pleaded guilty carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, a term of supervised release of up to 1 year, and a special assessment of $100, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

This case was investigated by Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation Division and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael F. Perry and Melissa O. Rothbart.

