Utica woman sentenced to 6 years in prison on fentanyl conspiracy charges

A Utica woman was sentenced to 72 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a substance containing fentanyl, officials from the United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday in a statement.

Melissa Muminovic was the sixth individual to be sentenced to prison as part of a conspiracy with intent to distribute fentanyl, authorities said. United States District Judge David N. Hurd also sentenced Muminovic to four years of supervised release following her prison sentence.

Five other defendants, all of Utica, were previously charged and pleaded guilty as part of the conspiracy indictment, authorities said.

Officials said as part of her guilty plea, Muminovic admitted to conspiring with Jahari Brown Jr. and others to intentionally distribute fentanyl in the Utica area.

Muminovic kept bags of fentanyl mixture at her residence, which Brown and others then sold to customers, authorities said. Muminovic and Brown also traveled to the New York City area to purchase fentanyl and bring it back to Utica to sell, authorities said.

Other charges and sentencing

Brown was sentenced in April 2023 to serve 18 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, as well as an order of forfeiture totaling $177,874, authorities said.

Brown also pleaded guilty in Oneida County Court to attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a firearm, and reckless endangerment in the first degree, and was sentenced to serve a total of 18 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision, officials said.

Brown’s federal and New York state sentences are to be served concurrently, and the cases in Oneida County Court were prosecuted by the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office.

The other Utica residents charged and sentenced as part of the fentanyl conspiracy are Kymani K. Minott, Daequon D. Perkins, Mark W. Baker and Matthew Brooks, officials said.

Minott was sentenced in July 2022 to 60 months in prison, four years’ supervised release, and an order of forfeiture of $2,500. Perkins was sentenced in November 2022 to 27 months in prison, four years’ supervised release, and an order of forfeiture of $2,500.

In addition to the fentanyl conspiracy charges, Baker pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, authorities said. He was sentenced in May 2023 to 110 months in prison, four years’ supervised release, and forfeiture of $1,193. Baker was also ordered to forfeit three firearms and several rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

Brooks pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking in addition to the fentanyl conspiracy charges, authorities said. He was sentenced in July 2023 to 108 months in prison, three years’ supervised release, and forfeiture of $3,377. Brooks was also ordered to forfeit four firearms, officials said.

New York State Police-Special Investigations Unit (NYSP-SIU) and investigators from the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office investigated this case, with assistance from the City of Utica Police Department, DEA, and ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew J. McCrobie and Richard R. Southwick prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica woman gets prison time for fentanyl conspiracy