Utilities in Michigan plead with customers to turn down their thermostats

DETROIT – In the midst of a polar vortex that has brought record-breaking low temperatures to Michigan, two of the state's utility companies are asking customers to turn down their thermostats.

Consumers Energy sent an urgent text alert to cellphones shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday urging utility customers to lower thermostats and reduce energy usage or risk a dangerous natural gas shortage in the wake of record-breaking cold.

Consumers also has asked General Motors to suspend operations at several plants to allow the utility to address supply issues due to low temperatures, GM spokesperson Erin Davis said in a Wednesday night email.

The temperature in metro Detroit hovered at minus-11 degrees at 10:30 p.m., smashing the record for Jan. 30 of minus 4 degrees set in 1951.

Consumers Energy executives said that a fire damaged a compressor station in Macomb County Wednesday morning. The fire was quickly brought under control, with no injuries, but now the utility is scrambling to supply enough gas from reserve storage areas, officials said.

Shortly after the fire, Garrick Rochow, senior vice president of operations for Consumers Energy, asked residents and businesses a reduce their gas usage by lowering their thermostats to 65 degrees while at home and 62 degrees when they are away from home for more than five hours.

Rochow said he was confident that customers would dial down for the next day or two.

"We know that our customers are pitching in to make the right choice, and it’s making a difference in our operations," he said.

The company also asked more than a dozen of its biggest industrial and institutional customers to reduce usage, he said.

The gas shortage should end in 24 to 48 hours, "about the length of this extreme cold spell," Rochow said.

Added spokeswoman Katie Carey: "We understand the timing of this situation and our request of the customers is not ideal given the low temperatures, and we do request customer's patience."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also held a news conference echoing Consumers Energy’s call for action.

She urged those in the Lower Peninsula to turn their thermostats down to 65 degrees or less, from now until Friday at noon.

“So that we can get through this storm with minimal harm,” she said.

Due to extremely high demand for natural gas with record-low temperatures, and an incident at a facility, @ConsumersEnergy has asked everyone who is able to please turn down their thermostats to 65° or less until Friday at noon. #MIREADY pic.twitter.com/FWKCZnu9QA — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) January 31, 2019

As for the electric customers of Michigan's other giant utility, DTE Energy put out a call for customers to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage amid "the extremely cold weather" on Wednesday.

Executive Director of Generation Optimization for DTE Energy Christy Wicke explained in a statement that while DTE's plants are running well, their system is connected to energy grids in other states and Canada that are experiencing issues because of extreme weather.

The company said on Twitter that a reduction will help safeguard the reliability of their regional energy grid.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a suspension of all utility shutoffs during the cold spell, according to a news release from the Lansing regulators.

Follow Aleanna Siacon on Twitter: @AleannaSiacon.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Utilities in Michigan plead with customers to turn down their thermostats