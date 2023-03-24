Utilities Sector ETF ‘XLU’ May Help Temper Market Volatility

Denver, CO --News Direct-- Select Sector SPDR

The utilities sector warrants consideration by investors for offering a potential hedge against market volatility. Demand for the electricity, gas, and renewable energy that utilities provide is a constant despite market gyrations.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) is a go-to sector ETF, providing a low-cost*, and easily accessible vehicle that goes to the heart of the biggest U.S. companies in the industry. Launched in 1998, the fund has been a stalwart and should be considered in a diversified portfolio.

Energy exposure is critical to a diversified investment portfolio. But energy can also be volatile. That’s where utilities can play a role. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR offers an area in the investment space often overlooked by investors.

XLU is actively traded, as 2022 average daily volume exceeded 15 million shares. With $16 billion** in assets under management and a low total expense ratio of 0.10%*, the fund holds some of the biggest utilities companies in the sector, including 30 companies with a median weighted market cap of $26 billion. And as utilities are known to do by producing consistent dividends, XLU currently is producing attractive dividend income which is paid quarterly to the ETF holders.

The Top Holdings**

XLU tracks a market-cap-weighted index of U.S. utilities stocks drawn exclusively from the S&P 500. The top holdings (with their weightings):

NextEra Energy (15.04%)

Duke Energy (7.74%)

Southern Company (7.32%)

Sempra Energy (5.02%)

Dominion Energy (4.94%)

American Electric Power (4.82%)

Exelon (4.28%)

Xcel Energy (3.77%)

Consolidated Edison (3.38%)

Public Service Enterprise Group (3.21%)

The top 10 companies represent nearly 60% of the fund’s holdings. The Utilities Index ETF primarily includes companies that produce, generate, transmit, or distribute electricity or natural gas. The other compelling component in this sector is the evolution of renewable energy.

Renewable Energy

There are developing and interesting dynamics within the utilities sector that may be worth considering.

For instance, the cost of renewable energy materials has been declining. Tax credits, the wave of new development, and the increasing construction of solar panels and wind farms have decreased the overall cost of producing those forms of energy.

But the overarching factor with the utilities sector is that it is an industry that consumers, businesses, and the economies need to function. XLU captures exposure in a lower-volatility manner that monetizes “keeping the lights on.”

The utilities sector ETF – XLU – is a reliable sector vehicle for historically steady earnings and dividends. The companies in the fund literally power our economy and the sector cannot be overlooked.

The ETF is worth a serious consideration. Utilities has long been a key component to a diversified portfolio.

Sector SPDR ETFs divide the S&P 500 index into categories that offer specific exposure to the market through its suite of 11 sector ETFs. For a full lineup of Sector SPDR ETFs, click here.

