Utilities shut off in area as Palm Beach crews battle fires at homes on Chilean Avenue

Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews responded Monday evening to fires at a pair of houses on Chilean Avenue, caused by the combination of a generator explosion and downed power line, with crews unsure which happened first.

Gas, electricity and water were shut off to a chunk of Midtown Palm Beach on Monday evening as Fire Rescue crews responded to a pair of fires at homes on Chilean Avenue.

The town received multiple emergency calls about 4:45 p.m. Monday for the fires, which involved a generator explosion and a live power line on the ground at properties across the street from each other at 145 and 150 Chilean Ave., Palm Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson Joe Sekula said.

It was unclear which came first, the generator explosion or the downed power line, he said.

That sparked the fires in both homes, Sekula said. The power line came down and a water main broke, causing extensive water damage in a second floor bathroom and a fire in the home at 145 Chilean, he said.

Crews had to cut into the roof of that home to create ventilation and put out the blaze, he said.

At 150 Chilean, embers and flames were spotted on the outside of the house, and there was smoke inside the home, Sekula said. Crews quickly doused that fire, he said.

Both fires were out by about 7:30 p.m. and crews will cover the roof of 145 Chilean Ave. with a tarp to prevent any further damage from the weather, he said.

The house at 145 Chilean was empty at the time of the fire, while the house at 150 Chilean had to be evacuated, Sekula said.

Utilities will remain off while Fire Rescue officials ensure there is no remaining danger, he said. Florida Power & Light Co. crews will need to repair the fallen power line, and West Palm Beach water crews will need to fix the broken main, he added.

