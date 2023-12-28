Utility work begins in preparation for Alabama Highway 69 project in Tuscaloosa County

Utility work on Oscar Baxter Drive could affect motorists beginning next week in Tuscaloosa County.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, about 100 feet of Oscar Baxter Drive between Wendy’s and Pizza Hut will be closed from Jan. 3 until Jan. 26 to allow the City of Tuscaloosa to perform utility work, weather permitting.

The utility work will done in preparation for the Alabama Highway 69 flyover bridge.

ALDOT says the flyover bridge will allow traffic to pass through the intersection of Highway 69 and Skyland Boulevard without stopping. The project will also add northbound and soutybound lanes from the Interstate 20/59 to Plantation Road.

The bridge will include separate ramps for vehicles to access I-20/59 and additional lanes to bring motorists down to the surface to gain access to Skyland Boulevard or Oscar Baxter Drive.

More than 56,000 vehicles use this corridor per day, an increase of 11% since 2016. This is a joint project between the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission.

The project is expected to go to bid in early 2024 and will take around three years to complete.

For more information about Alabama Department of Transportation projects in the West Alabama region, go to www.dot.state.al.us/projects/wcregion/index.html.

