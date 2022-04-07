Utility rates to go up 24% over next four years

Bartlesville CFO Jason Muninger presents information on utility rate increases to the Bartlesville City Council on Monday.

The Bartlesville City Council voted Monday to approve a utility rate schedule that will increase the average monthly bill for residential customers by 24% over the next four years — with more increases than initially proposed by an outside consultant hired to review the rate structure.

Bartlesville water, wastewater and sanitation customers will see the biggest increases in the first two years. The average customer — those using 6,000 gallons of water and 4,500 gallons of wastewater — will have an increase of 7.8% in July and an increase of 7.5% in July 2023.

The increases will continue, although by smaller percentages, through 2026.

Capital projects, such as improvements to the water treatment and distribution system, and inflation are the driving forces of the increases, said Jason Muninger, the City of Bartlesville's chief financial officer.

NewGen Strategies & Solutions, a consultant hired by the city to review rate structure, provided the City a report in February outlining the water and wastewater system's investment needs in the coming years and proposing a rate increase schedule.

The report was based on data from August, however, and crucial changes to infrastructure needs prompted the City to work with NewGen, updating the schedule to better suit more current data.

Hired in February 2021, NewGen presented the city a five-year rate increase schedule in May 2021. The council voted to adopt only the first year of the schedule, increasing rates for the average residential customer by 7.8% in July 2021.

NewGen's more recent report updated numbers based on inflation, among other things. Both reports, however, were based on one of the capital improvement projects — upgrades to the city’s automated water meter system — costing $5.52 million.

Muninger said the city’s warranty on the system is entering a prorated period, increasing the cost of replacing parts, so city staff decided to change gears and replace the system, increasing the cost of the project to $7.5 million. City staff worked with NewGen to adjust the rate increases to better serve utility customers and capital project needs, he said.

“One factor is these numbers were good if you went for a fiscal year 2022 implementation. We’re now in Fiscal Year 2023 for this different schedule of rates. You couple that in with the $2.25 million of cost for the AMI scenario,” Muninger said.

The new utility rate schedule variably increases the elements of each utility bill — the base rate, volumetric rate and capital investment rate for water and wastewater — each year and increases the sanitation fee for the first four years.

During the meeting, Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland said the city’s rates remain in line with those of peer cities.

The council also approved an agreement with the Osage Nation to provide utility service to the new casino the tribe is building on US 60, just outside the city limits. In exchange for providing the service outside the service boundary, the tribe will pay the city 5% of revenues from hotel stays at the new casino.

