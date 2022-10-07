Utility worker seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Iredell County; driver charged, police say

A utility worker was seriously injured Friday after being hit on Highway 150 at Perth Road in Mooresville by a white Dodge Ram flatbed dually truck that left the scene, police said.

The driver of the truck, Andrew Terry, 18, of Georgia, was identified, arrested and charged.

Terry ran of the road in the marked work zone and struck the worker. Several other workers were almost hit by the truck as well.

Witnesses took pictures of the truck’s tag and the business name and phone number on the side of the truck, police said.

Officers contacted the business and spoke with Terry, who returned to the scene.

The worker’s lower leg was seriously hurt, though he is expected to recover.

Proper signage and markings and other protocols were in place at the work zone, police said.

Terry was charged with felony hit-and-run involving injury and failure to maintain lane control, and was taken to the Iredell County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond.

