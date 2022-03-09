Utility workers find skeletal human remains in Trotwood

Mar. 9—Utility workers on Tuesday found skeletal human remains near an assisted living facility in a wooded area about 100 feet from state Route 49 in Trotwood.

"It appears that due to the condition of the human remains, they had been there for an extended period of time," Deputy Chief Mark Ecton of the Trotwood Police Department stated in a release.

A 911 caller said bones were found near an AES Ohio right of way in the 4900 block of Covenant House Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. The call came in just after 9 a.m.

"We found a human skull back here. There is some other bones and things along with it, but I didn't mess around with it too much. I just got out of there and called you guys," the 911 caller said.

The caller said he was part of a two-member crew clearing out the right of way for AES Ohio behind Garden Court assisted living facility at 4911 Covenant House Drive.

The caller said they put a marker on the utility pole closest to where the suspected human remains were found.

They led responding officers into the wooded area where they had found the remains, Ecton stated.

In addition to multiple officers from the Trotwood Police Department, members of the Ohio chapter of Texas EquuSearch urban search and recovery team based in Cincinnati responded to assist investigators.

Detectives also worked with the Montgomery County Coroner's Office to process the scene and collect the remains, Ecton said.

Investigators the said no information is available regarding the person's identity or cause of death, and that the investigation is ongoing.

It also is unclear whether the remains could belong to a man reported missing a year and a half ago who was last seen walking in the area.

Vincent R. Boykin of Dayton was 42 when he was last seen on Sept. 6, 2020, walking near Home Depot in Trotwood. He is legally blind and can only see shadows and was reported to have mental health challenges, Dayton police have said.

Dayton police on Tuesday confirmed that Boykin was still missing.