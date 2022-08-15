Utility's new drone speeds hurricane recovery

AccuWeather

Summertime heat is set to build across the West as a gradual shift in the weather pattern occurs this week. Forecasters say temperatures will steadily climb between 10 and 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average in the upcoming days in cities such as Seattle, Portland and Medford, Oregon. "Much like recent hot stretches, this will be caused by a large bulge in the jet stream, acting to keep the storm track lifted north and allowing temperatures to surge in the coming days," explained AccuWeather Met