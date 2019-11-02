Utopian Imagination : Silly Clichés in a Beautiful Space

Utopian Imagination, the new show at the Ford Foundation Gallery, is cheap science fiction melded with greeting-card pablum. It has some good points. The Ford Foundation’s gallery space is beautiful. It’s got a place of pride by the front door of its building. There’s some good art in the show, too. I knew few of the artists, so it was educational to me.

The space is part of the Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice and features “artists committed to exploring issues of justice and injustice.” I’ve seen all three of the Center’s inaugural shows. I’m always happy to see new art spaces, and the stupendously rich Ford Foundation is focused on this project, which itself needs focus.

I thought the first gallery of Utopian Imagination was enchanting. It’s a chapel setting. Entering the show, one sees the Japanese Mariko Mori’s 1996 video on Shinto prayer head-on. It’s impressive. It’s big and cartoony, so I felt I was at the movies, seeing the screen straight ahead. I know nothing about Shinto prayer but, having been a faithful Methodist for 60 years, I got the vibe.

Miko No Inori, 1996, by Mariko Mori More

Firelei Baez’s two big paintings of female figures from Dominican folklore flank it. The figures, called “ciguapas,” are traditional folk guardians. Her art is lush, complex, and ambiguous. Baez lives in New York and is well known. I liked the juxtaposition of Dominican folklore — Baez’s work is strong and bold — and the big video by Mori. The palettes of Baez’s work in the film, mostly red, orange, gray, and blue, were great. The visual impression was so powerful, I didn’t bother much with the labels. I read them because that’s my job. I think everyone else can ignore them and enjoy the art.

Installation view of Adjusting the Moon (The right to non-imperative clarities), 2019, by Firelei Báez.

Mirrored walls, two paintings in oil and acrylic on panel. More

Mikael Owunna’s Sam and Imen photographs, from 2018, are in the next space and are visually stunning. Owunna, a young American artist, adjusts his camera flash to capture UV light, which would otherwise be invisible to the eye. He covers the bodies of his subjects in fluorescent paint and then photographs them in total darkness. He’s an original, clever artist.

Undermining the art was a quote from Owunna describing his work as his “response to pervasive media images of black people dead and dying.” I’m unsure what he’s talking about, and when the Ford Foundation slaps a quote so vague, and so incendiary, on a label in its show, it needs contextual information. What are these “pervasive media images?”

Owunna said his technique transformed them to “cosmic, ethereal beings.” Thus we are launched into outer space. There’s a lot of spaceship and astronaut art in the show. Yinka Shonibare’s life-size and mediocre sculpture, Cloud 9, is from 1999. “It imagines the survival of black people as pioneers in space . . . the work explores themes of colonialism, post-colonialism, and black aspiration,” the interpretation tells us. It’s one big cliché. The American Lola Flash’s Syzgy, from 2019, a one-dimensional self-portrait wearing an astronaut’s helmet, “aims to draw a direct line between slavery, incarceration, and freedom for her people.” It’s trite. Trinidadian, Somalian, Nubian, and Pakistani artists play variations of “Fly Me to the Moon” in sculpture, photography, paint, wood, push button, and acrylic beads.