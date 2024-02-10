UTPB creative director tabbed to design MDA T-shirt

Feb. 9—University of Texas Permian Basin's Creative Director and Brand Manager Matt Plummer had the opportunity to design the Muscular Dystrophy Association's (MDA) t-shirt for their St. Patrick's Day fundraising campaign. For Matt, MDA is a cause he takes personally.

"I was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a form of Muscular Dystrophy, when I was 2 years old," Plummer said in a news release. "From that moment on, my family and I received support and services from MDA. I attended MDA clinics, summer camp, and helped fundraise for the organization through the yearly telethon and other events."

Since 2021, Plummer has served as a member of the board of directors for MDA. Matt says he feels fortunate to be the voice for many people living with the same challenges he knows all too well.

"The MDA has given my family and I so much through my lifetime. From the services and support they provide, to the community of peers I've been able to connect with, I know that without the MDA I would not be where I am today. In recent years we have seen a number of treatments become available for the first time ever to support and enhance the lives of individuals living with neuromuscular disease thanks to the efforts of the Muscular Dystrophy Association."

When he was asked to design a limited-edition t-shirt for the MDA Shamrocks campaign it was a no-brainer.

"I wanted to do something a little different and design something that donors would be excited to wear. Working with the MDA on the design was incredible, and they allowed me to explore a number of concepts before coming to a final design."

The MDA Shamrocks national campaign has raised over $346 million dollars through retail partners and donations over the years. For Plummer, it's a surreal feeling to play such a big role in a campaign that has meant so much to him.

"As a child, it was always incredible to see a wall full of MDA Shamrocks and know that the MDA would always be there for my family and me. Now, as an adult, I have the same pride," he said.

Plummer started at the University of Texas Permian Basin in December 2021 as the brand manager. Last year he was promoted to Creative Director for the university. In addition to his never-ending design duties, he also leads photography and videography projects as well.

"UTPB has given me the opportunity to serve both our campus community as Creative Director and Brand Manager and our external community through volunteerism. My role at UTPB challenges me daily and has made me a better designer through the incredible work we are doing for our students and community. UTPB is truly a place where I have the opportunity to grow both professionally and personally," Plummer said.