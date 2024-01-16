UTPB Engineering Building closed

Jan. 16—Due to frozen pipes and related flooding in the University of Texas Permian Basin Engineering Building, students who have scheduled classes in that building will not have classes today. All other classes scheduled in any other campus building will proceed as planned, a Facebook post said.

For students with scheduled classes in the Engineering Building, the university will be in touch sometime tomorrow with a plan for how your classes will resume.

"In the meantime, stay safe and warm," the post said.