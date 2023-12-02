UTPB Police make drug arrest

Dec. 2—A traffic infraction led to the arrest Thursday morning of an Odessa man and the seizure of cocaine, marijuana, Xanax and THC.

Court documents indicate a University of Texas of the Permian Basin Police Department officer saw Daniel Vizcaino blow through a red arrow at Highway 80 and Loop 338 around 2 a.m. and when he tried to pull him over, Vizcaino fled before eventually stopping at a convenience store on East University Boulevard.

During the pursuit, the officer saw Vizcaino throw a baggie out of the Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving and when it was recovered, officers found it contained more than four grams of cocaine, the report stated.

Officers found another baggie containing marijuana on Vizcaino, the report stated.

When arresting Viscaino, officers noticed his hand was actively bleeding and when they booked him into the Ector County jail, they saw he had a passport under the name of Carlos Carrasco and a MCM Fundome hotel room key, the report stated.

Concerned for Carrasco's safety, officers went to the hotel and learned Viscaino had rented a room under Carrasco's name, the report stated. When they went to the room they found bloody clothes, Xanax, THC wax, a THC vape pen and more cocaine.

Vizcaino was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of evading arrest, tampering with evidence, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, possession of marijuana and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Vizcaino remains in custody on surety bonds totaling $107,000.