UTPB sets Admissions and Advising Fair
Jan. 8—University of Texas Permian Basin will be offering two days this week for the community to come to campus for an Admissions and Advising Fair.
They will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Mesa Building.
Prospective students should call 432-552-2020 for more information about the events.
The Admissions and Advising team of experts will help you apply to the university and enroll in classes. They are waiving the $40 application fee for anyone who attends and they have a $1,000 scholarship for students who are transferring from another institution. This is on top of the Falcon Free opportunity that exists for all undergraduate students in Texas, a news release said.
Prospective students are asked to bring their unofficial transcript(s) to the fairs.