Is UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Limited’s (HKG:6113) 18% ROCE Any Good?

Today we’ll look at UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Limited (HKG:6113) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings:

0.18 = RM16m ÷ (RM95m – RM5.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings has an ROCE of 18%.

Does UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 11% average in the Commercial Services industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings’s current ROCE of 18% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 112% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings has total liabilities of RM5.5m and total assets of RM95m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 5.8% of its total assets. In addition to low current liabilities (making a negligible impact on ROCE), UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings earns a sound return on capital employed.