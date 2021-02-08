Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Eighteen dead after India glacier bursts dam

Rescue team members work near a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away and caused flood in Tapovan, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 8, 2021
Rescue workers near a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away in Uttarakhand

At least 18 people are dead and 200 missing after a piece of a Himalayan glacier fell into a river and triggered a huge flood in northern India.

The floodwaters burst open a dam and a deluge of water poured through a valley in the state of Uttarakhand.

Most of the missing are believed to be workers from two hydro power plants in the area.

Hundreds of troops, paramilitaries and military helicopters have been sent to the region to help with rescue efforts.

Experts are investigating - it is not yet clear what caused the glacial burst.

On Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the nation was praying for the safety of those in Uttarakhand.

"Have been continuously speaking to authorities and getting updates on... deployment, rescue work and relief operations," he said in a tweet.

Leaders from across the world have also sent their condolences to families of the victims.

Uttarakhand police said an avalanche struck at about 11:00 local time (05:30 GMT) on Sunday, destroying a dam known as the Rishiganga Hydroelectric Project.

Police said the impact catapulted water along the Dhauliganga river, damaging another power project downstream in the Tapovan area. Senior police officials told media that a bridge in the Tapovan area that connected 13 villages was washed away in the avalanche. Food packets were air dropped in some of these villages, officials said.

map
map

One witness compared the flash flood to "a scene from a Bollywood film".

Video showed the floodwater barrelling through the area, leaving destruction in its wake.

Emergency workers had earlier evacuated dozens of villages, but authorities later said the main flood danger had passed.

Emergency crews rescued 16 workers who had been trapped inside a tunnel filled with debris.

Officials told the BBC that around 35 to 40 others are thought to be trapped in a second tunnel. Emergency crews have reached the mouth of the 2.5km (1.5 mile) tunnel and are in the process of clearing the area with heavy equipment.

"We've been able to access up to about 70 metres inside the tunnel. We have to further access about 180 metres," federal minister RK Singh said. He added that no communication had been established yet with those trapped inside.

The director general of the National Disaster Response Force told ANI news agency that rescue operations could take up to 48 hours.

Recue teams at the entrance to the tunnel
Officials fear that as many as 35-40 people may be trapped in the tunnel

Uttarakhand, in the western Himalayas, is prone to flash floods and landslides.

Some 6,000 people are believed to have been killed in floods in June 2013 which were triggered by the heaviest monsoon rains in decades.

What caused the glacial burst?

Navin Singh Khadka, BBC World Service environment correspondent

The remoteness of where this happened means no-one has a definitive answer, so far.

Experts say one possibility is that massive ice blocks broke off the glacier due to a temperature rise, releasing a huge amount of water.

That could have caused avalanches bringing down rocks and mud.

"This is a strong possibility because there was a huge amount of sediment flowing down," said DP Dobhal, a senior glaciologist formerly with the government's Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology.

Experts say an avalanche could also have hit a glacial lake that then burst.

Another possibility is that an avalanche or landslide may have dammed the river for some time, causing it to burst out after the water level rose.

Sunday's disaster has prompted calls by environment groups for a review of power projects in the ecologically sensitive mountains.

"Avalanches are common phenomena in the catchment area," MPS Bisht, director of the Uttarakhand Space Application Centre, told AFP news agency.

"Huge landslides also frequently occur."

Uma Bharti, a former water resources minister, pointed out that when in office she had spoken out against power projects on the Ganges and its tributaries.

