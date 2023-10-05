‘It was utter shock’: Family grieving 82-year-old Navy veteran killed in Hanford stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Hanford family is in shock after an 82-year-old man was stabbed to death inside the 99 Cents store in Hanford Tuesday afternoon.

“He asked my mother to sit down and told us what had taken place and it was utter shock,” said Martin Devine, the stepson of 82-year-old William Chartrand.

Devine is still coming to grips with the news that his stepdad is not coming home after he was stabbed and killed inside the 99 Cents store.

Investigators say it happened around 3:00 p.m. when police say 23-year-old Ryan Washington walked up to Chartrand and stabbed him multiple times with a knife.

“We believe that this was a random attack we do not believe the victim played any part there was no altercation beforehand,” said Hanford Police Chief Parker Server.

Investigators say Washington is known to law enforcement but has not committed a crime like this before.

“I think we have some history on him for theft-related crimes and maybe a battery but nothing more serious than that,” said Chief Server.

Devine says he has known Chartrand since he was 17. He says Chartrand spent 23 years of service in the U.S. Navy and was proud of his service, but was even more proud to be a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

“He was generous and kind, he never met a stranger,” said Devine.

While investigators continue to search for answers the Chartrand family says they are just wondering how could someone do this.

“There are just no words, there’s no understanding,” said Devine.

Washington was booked into the Kings County jail. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the deadly stabbing to contact them

