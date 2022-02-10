'Utterly Humiliating': Chris Hayes Spots Sen. Ted Cruz's Latest Embarrassing Moment

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tore into Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for again downplaying the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Hayes said it’s all because of an “utterly humiliating” appearance on Fox News in which Cruz had to “beg for forgiveness” from Tucker Carlson for calling the assault a “terrorist attack.”

Carlson, on the other hand, has aired wild conspiracy theories about Jan. 6 and defended the attackers.

Now, Hayes noted, Cruz is going even further to please Carlson.

“Today, he is, of course, out attacking Mitch McConnell, which is the point of all of this conditioning that those folks are up to, hoping Trump or Tucker’s watching, and will tell him that he’s a good boy,” he said.

This week, McConnell described the Jan. 6 attack as “a violent insurrection.” Cruz, in turn, accused McConnell of repeating “the political propaganda of Democrats.”

Hayes said Carlson must be pleased.

“Doing great, Ted!” Hayes said with mock enthusiasm. “Maybe he’ll have you on tonight.”

"But while Mitch McConnell is demonstrating something approaching common sense...the sad Senator from Texas is going in the opposite direction as per usual," says @chrislhayes on Ted Cruz groveling for Tucker and Trump's approval by attacking McConnell's comments about Jan. 6. pic.twitter.com/uvVucun3UF — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) February 10, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.