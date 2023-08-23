Uttlesford council admits bin delays due to vehicle and staff issues

Hazel Fricker and Trevor Parsons said the collection days had varied over the last three months

A district council in Essex has admitted delays with waste and recycling collections because of vehicle breakdowns and staffing issues.

Uttlesford District Council said it was "working towards improving the rounds".

But some residents in Little Hallingbury told the BBC their last recycling pick-up was four weeks ago.

Hazel Fricker and Trevor Parsons said they had experienced delays in their collection days for the last three months.

The council said it would keep residents updated via its website

"We want them to address the situation so it's back to the service we have been paying for and are paying increasing amounts for," said Ms Fricker.

Mr Parsons added: "It's spoiling our lovely village. It's full of lovely sights, a lovely area, lovely people, but please come and collect the bins."

Dee Hale said delays to general waste collections had attracted maggots and flies

Domestic waste and recycling collections are alternated on a fortnightly basis in Uttlesford.

Residents who want garden waste collected must sign up for the service and pay an additional £50 per year.

Dee Hale, also from Little Hallingbury, added: "If it's the green bins, that is one thing, but when it's the black bins, there's the maggots, the smells and the flies."

'Continued patience'

A council spokesperson said: "We had a good completion rate last week and we can appreciate that there are some rounds that are still outstanding and we are working towards clearing those as soon as possible.

"We have had some issues in recent months including vehicle breakdowns and staffing and we have also had to deal with the logistics of having to now empty our vehicles in Braintree instead of Great Dunmow.

"We are working towards improving the rounds and we are grateful for the continued patience of the public."

It said there would be an update for residents on its website.

