Utz announces sale of Lancaster Co. factory to Our Home

Utz Brands announced the sale of three of its factories, including one in Lititz, Pennsylvania, to Our Home, the maker of Popchips and other snacks, according to a news release from the company.

The $182.5 million sale includes Utz factories in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Lincolnton, North Carolina, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Along with the factories, Utz is selling two of its brands, the Good Health and R.W. Garcia brands.

As part of a transition service agreement in the sale, the companies will operate the plants under both companies jointly for 12 months as operations transfer to Our Home, the release said.

Members of the Lititz Team including Kevin Gulden, President of Manufacturing, Our Home; Mark Hasson, Plant Manager, Utz Brands; Chelsea McCue, Head of People Operation, Our Home.

"Current associates who work at the affected facilities will become Our Home employees, ensuring there will be minimal impact on our Utz colleagues as we transition ownership," said Utz Brands spokesperson Kevin Brick.

Brick added that Our Home will keep pay rates and time off for employees the same, along with other benefits.

The companies will additionally have a reciprocal co-manufacturing agreement following the sales, meaning that some Utz facilities will produce products for Our Home, and some Our Home facilities will produce some Utz products, the release said.

Utz is expecting to use much of the money from the sale to pay down long-term debt, according to the release.

Other brands owned by Our Home include Food Should Taste Good, Popchips, Real Food From The Ground Up, and You Need This.

The sales came as Utz continues to consolidate production and streamline its operations, with the snack company recently selling several plants in 2023 and announcing the closure of the company's oldest plant, on Carlisle Street in Hanover.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Reach him at hjones@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Utz announces sale of Lancaster Co. factory to Our Home