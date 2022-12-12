Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.057

The board of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.057 on the 5th of January, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.1% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Utz Brands

Utz Brands' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Despite not generating a profit, Utz Brands is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 4.5%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

Utz Brands Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2020, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.204. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Utz Brands Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Utz Brands has been growing its earnings per share at 9.4% a year over the past five years. It's not great that the company is not turning a profit, but the decent growth in recent years is certainly a positive sign. All is not lost, but the future of the dividend definitely rests upon the company's ability to become profitable soon.

Story continues

Utz Brands' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Utz Brands that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Utz Brands not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here