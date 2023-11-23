UUP opens 2024 scholarship application process

Nov. 23—ALBANY — SUNY students are invited to apply for annual scholarships of $3,000 offered by United University Professions, the union that represents academic and professional faculty at the State University of New York.

The deadline to apply for the UUP College Scholarship Fund Undergraduate Scholarship application is March 1, 2024. Applications are on UUP's website, at https://uupinfo.org/awards/.

The UUP College Scholarship Fund awards scholarships to a maximum of four SUNY undergraduates who excel academically and are dedicated to the goals and ideals of the labor movement.

Applicants must be full-time students enrolled at SUNY state-operated schools and have a minimum grade point average of 3.75.

Full-time graduate SUNY students can apply for UUP's William Scheuerman Post Baccalaureate Scholarship. The scholarship is named in honor of former UUP President William Scheuerman.

To apply, students must have at least 9 credits and hold a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.95. Applicants must show dedication to the labor movement's goals and ideals.

Applicants for both scholarships must demonstrate personal and academic achievement and display a strong record of community service. UUP awards the scholarships to students on a one-time basis, but there is no limit on the number of times a student may apply. The scholarships are funded by contributions from UUP members and their families.

"UUP's Scholarship Fund is a great example of how UUP provides support to our students who are working toward their degrees," UUP President Fred Kowal said.

"In addition to their academic achievements, the students we honor have made significant contributions in their communities and on their campuses."

UUP has awarded more than 100 scholarships since the union's scholarship program began in 1988. Three of the undergraduate scholarships are given in honor of former UUP members and their families who generously supported the Scholarship Fund. Those members are the late Eugene Link of SUNY Plattsburgh; the late Robert Carter of SUNY Oswego and his wife, Katherine; and the late Gertrude Butera of SUNY Alfred.

For more information, contact UUP's Administrative Office at (800) 342-4206.

UUP is the nation's largest higher education union, with more than 42,000 academic and professional faculty and retirees. UUP members work at 29 New York state-operated campuses, including SUNY's public teaching hospitals and health science centers in Brooklyn, Long Island and Syracuse. It is an affiliate of NYSUT, the American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association, and the AFL-CIO.