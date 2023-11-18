UVA to delay external report findings of 2022 campus shooting
The University of Virginia has chosen to delay the findings of the external report conducted in response to the mass shooting that killed three football players on campus last November.
The University of Virginia has chosen to delay the findings of the external report conducted in response to the mass shooting that killed three football players on campus last November.
There has been a lot of public sniping around LSU in the last few days, with Reese at the center.
"Thor" and "Jojo Rabbit" helmer centered new film around groundbreaking transgender player Jaiyah Saelua.
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Since its initial launch nearly a year ago, ChatGPT has hit 100 million weekly active users, and OpenAI is heavily investing in it. What the company is not investing in further is the leadership of former CEO Sam Altman, who on November 17 was ousted in a surprise announcement by the company after the board released a statement that they had lost confidence in Altman's ability to lead the company.
The United Nations has called for an independent review of Shifa Hospital as the Israeli military lays out what it said is evidence Hamas operates from the facility.
The new version of the hit post- apocalyptic zombie adventure will be available on the platform on January 19, 2024
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Announced on February 13 that it will lay off 7% of its workforce, roughly 85 employees.
Which of these two bounce-back teams will deliver the most fantasy points in Week 11? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate.
Writer-director follows up Oscar-winning 'Promising Young Woman' with comedic thriller set at wealthy British manor.
Smith denied involvement in the NCAA’s investigation into the Michigan's advance scouting scheme and believes those in power are searching for a “scapegoat” to blame.
It's a youth movement, as this week's fantasy hoops pickups are highlighted by several rookies and second-year players.
One of X's key advertisers, Apple, will pause its advertising on the platform, according to a report from Axios. Apple follows in the footsteps of advertisers like IBM and the European Commission, who have suspended ads on X amid increased on-platform antisemitism. Per research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, X has failed to moderate hate speech on its platform that promotes antisemitic conspiracies, praises Hitler and dehumanizes Muslims and Palestinians.
After taking over Twitter last year, Elon Musk famously yanked API access from third-party apps and changed API pricing tiers to make it difficult for researchers to access and study the platform's data. Now the company he's since renamed X has backtracked in the European Union where legal obligations in the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA) require larger platforms (so called VLOPs) to provide data access to external researchers doing public interest research on systemic risks.
Jorge Martin examines C.J. Stroud and Jahmyr Gibbs becoming every-week starters, and takes a look at other rookies who could pop for fantasy teams.
The Big Ten's case against Jim Harbaugh is closed. But the NCAA investigation is ongoing.
Cadillac teased its smaller EV crossover hot on the heels of the L.A. Auto Show. Full details will come in 2024.
How to get a personal loan with bad credit, including how to qualify for a no-credit-check loan and alternatives to no-credit-check loans.
A quick rundown on what's worth remembering from this past week, as you head into the weekend
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
While Eagles-Chiefs is the must watch game of the week, maybe the season, there are other intriguing games Week 11 has to offer. Charles McDonald joins Matt Harmon on this week's fantasy viewer's guide to help identify which games to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
It's time to start shopping.