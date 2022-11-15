UVA shooting live updates: Stunned father of suspect apologizes for rampage; motive a mystery

Classes were canceled for a second straight day Tuesday at the University of Virginia as the campus community mourned the death of three students gunned down after returning from a class field trip.

D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were members of UVA's football team. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was on the team as a freshman in 2018 but did not play in any games.

Jones, 22, was taken into custody Monday in Henrico County, Virginia, Monday morning following an intensive, 12-hour search. He faces video arraignment on three counts of second-degree murder and related charges.

No motive for the rampage had been determined, university Police Chief Timothy Longo said.

"Although we do not yet have a full understanding of the motive and circumstances surrounding these events, police are investigating as we speak," UVA President James Ryan said Monday.

Father of suspect 'can't believe it', apologizes for his son

Jones's father, Christopher Darnell Jones Sr., says he’s still trying to process the accusations against his son. Jones Sr. told NBC12 in Richmond, Va., that his son always excelled at everything he tried and had a "movie star smile." But he said something was off when he and his son last spoke about a month ago. He said some people were picking on his son and the young Jones "didn't know how to handle it." Jones Sr. told his son to ignore it and go back to school.

“What happened? Why did it have to get this far?" his father said. “I don’t know what to say except I’m sorry on his behalf, and I apologize. He’s not a bad kid. He really isn’t."

Football coach, athletic director issue heartfelt statements

Virginia Head Football Coach Tony Elliott said the three victims had "huge aspirations" and bright futures.

“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events," Elliott said in a statement. These were incredible young men (who) touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men.”

Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said that, as a mother of three, she "aches for the parents and family members. We lost three talented and bright young men. We will never see what their impact on the world would have been, but we will never forget their impact on us.”

Hundreds gathered Monday night to mourn on campus

Students, faculty and community members gathered Monday night to remember the dead and reflect on the tragedy. At fraternity and sorority houses steps away from the crime scene, students spray-painted "UVA Strong" and "Virginia Strong" banners, displaying the names and numbers of Perry, Davis and Chandler. Luke Stone, 21, a management and marketing major, said the messages were meant to provide encouragement to the emotionally shattered campus community.

"It's been a tough day for a lot of people," Stone said, standing in front of a "Cville Strong" banner Monday afternoon. "Just a sad, tough day for all of us."

– N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY

How the shooting took place

Jones and about two dozen other students had taken a bus trip Sunday to Washington, D.C., watched a play and had dinner before returning to the school that night, Longo said. Longo said Jones opened fire when the bus returned to campus at about 10:30 p.m.

