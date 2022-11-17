UVA shooting suspect Christopher Jones bought two guns after being denied

Johanna Chisholm
·4 min read

The University of Virginia student accused of carrying out a mass shooting that left three student-athletes dead and two more injured reportedly legally purchased guns on two separate occasions after previously being denied.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr, 22, reportedly first attempted to purchase a firearm in 2018, but was blocked because he was under the legal purchasing age of 21, Marlon Dance, the owner of the shop that made the sales, told CNN.

Jones then attempted to purchase a gun in 2021, but this sale also didn’t go through, Mr Dance confirmed in a statement to CNN, because of a pending criminal charge.

“Jones DID NOT receive either of the firearms he attempted to purchase, and both attempted purchases were forwarded to the Virginia State Police for further action,” Mr Dance said.

The 22-year-old was successful in purchasing a rifle in February 2022 and a 9mm pistol in July, the statement read, but there was “nothing noteworthy” about those purchases.

It was unclear whether either of the firearms purchased by Jones in 2022 were used during Sunday night’s “targeted attack” on a bus near the Charlottesville campus that killed football stars Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr and wounded fellow student-athlete Michael Hollins and Marlee Morgan.

The group onboard the bus had been returning home from the nation’s capital after going to see a play when the suspect, who officials confirmed was on the field trip with the victims, opened fire.

Jones’ attempts to purchase firearms arrives as more details about the UVA student’s past have come to light, which includes an investigation into the 22-year-old that was flagged to a multidisciplinary university threat assessment team for claiming he owned a gun.

“Because I want to be transparent with you, I want you to know … Mr Jones came to the attention of the University of Virginia’s threat assessment team in the fall of 2022,” said UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo during Monday’s press conference. Jones, he said, had made comments about owning a gun but – based on his knowledge – had not made any threats.

Later in the week, it was revealed that through the course of this investigation, the university learned that Jones had violated protocol by not informing the administration about a criminal incident in February 2021 in which he had been involved.

The criminal investigation took place outside of Charlottesville and was in relation to a concealed weapon violation, NBC reported. “He’s required as a student at the University of Virginia to report that and he never did, so the University has taken appropriate administrative charges through the University’s judiciary council and that matter is still pending adjudication,” Mr Longo said.

By Tuesday, however, UVA confirmed in a statement to Fox 5 DC that the recommendation to the university judiciary council for discipline had failed to materialise. “On October 27, Student Affairs decided to escalate his case for disciplinary action,” UVA’s statement read.

University of Virginia Shooting (Henrico County Sheriff’s Office)
University of Virginia Shooting (Henrico County Sheriff’s Office)

That escalation, the letter notes, arrived only after Jones had reportedly “repeatedly refused” to cooperate with officials in the probe. “In the wake of the shooting yesterday, Student Affairs officials discovered that the report had not been transmitted to the University Judiciary Committee (UJC), and are working to correct that,” the statement said, before noting that the judiciary body’s proceedings “customarily take weeks or months”.

Separate from the school’s probe, it was also reported this week that Jones faced a pending charge that “was reduced to a misdemeanor by the court in October 2021, thereby removing the prohibition against future purchases,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said in a statement.

In a televised statement to students on Wednesday night, UVA President Jim Ryan addressed the growing concerns that the community is raising about whether this kind of tragedy could’ve been prevented and what responsibility the school bears.

“A criminal investigation is underway and we are also inviting an external review with respect to the university’s interactions with the suspect and whether we did all we could do to prevent or avoid this tragedy,” said Mr Ryan in a Facebook video stream. “This will likely take a while, but we will share and act upon what we ultimately learn.”

Jones appeared via video conference at the Albemarle General District Court on Wednesday for his first court appearance where he was arraigned for three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of using a firearm in the commision of a felony and two more counts of malicious wounding, each accompanied by a firearm charge, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo Sr said.

The 22-year-old was denied bond and has his next hearing scheduled for 8 December.

During his arraignment, Jones told the Virginia courtroom that he intends to hire an attorney but will require two weeks to retain one, according to WAVY News. In the meantime, the judge presiding over the hearing appointed a public defender for Jones.

Recommended Stories

  • Alleged sex trafficker indicted with Golubski released; feds seek to detain third man

    Richard “Bone” Robinson, one of three men accused of running a sex trafficking operation in Kansas City, Kansas, with the help of former detective Roger Golubski, will be free pending trial.

  • UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed

    University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.

  • Liberal dark money network hauled in more than $1.5B in anonymous donations for left-wing causes in 2021

    A massive dark money nonprofit network managed by the Arabella Advisors consulting firm hauled in more than $1.5 billion for liberal causes in 2021, tax forms show.

  • Autopsy reveals broken neck for US woman found dead in Mexico, family says

    The family of a woman who ended up dead in Mexico shortly after arriving in the country is searching for […] The post Autopsy reveals broken neck for US woman found dead in Mexico, family says appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals

    A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically clip a coupon in a grocer’s app or on its website. For example, a Kroger in Cincinnati, Ohio, is advertising frozen turkey for 60 cents per pound this week; with a digital coupon, the price drops to 49 cents per pound.

  • Olivia Dunne responds after coach calls her social media is a ‘step back’ for female athletes

    A New York Times article notes that some argue money made by female athletes through sponsorship deals ‘rewards traditional feminine desirability over athletic excellence’

  • Michelle Parker: Today marks 11 years since Orlando woman disappeared

    Thursday marks 11 years since Michelle Parker dropped off her twins at her ex-fiance’s house and was never seen again.

  • Four big lies that Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement

    The former president’s loose relationship with the truth continues

  • Cisco raises full-year outlook; announces restructuring

    "This is not about reducing our workforce - in fact we will have roughly the same number of employees at the end of this fiscal year as we had when we started," Cisco said, adding it would focus its resources on its enterprise networking and security businesses. The restructuring comes at a time when most companies including Amazon.com Inc and Facebook's parent Meta Platforms Inc are making deep cuts to their employee base to navigate a potential downturn in the economy. Cisco said it would book the charges over the next few quarters, which included some costs related to downsizing its office space as more people work in a hybrid home-and-office model.

  • Hakeem Jeffries favored to lead U.S. House Democrats after Pelosi exit

    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to step down from her leadership role after her fellow Democrats lost their majority in last week's midterm elections positions Hakeem Jeffries - a liberal congressman from New York - as a likely top contender to lead the party for the next two years. Jeffries, 52, would be the first Black House Democratic leader, representing both the party's diverse voter base and bringing a new generation of leadership. Pelosi, the first woman to hold the job of speaker, is 82, and two other members of the party's leadership are in their 80s.

  • Officials begin external review of UVA shooting response

    An outside special counsel will conduct a review of the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, university and state officials announced Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked the state's attorney general to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA's response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement.

  • Remembering the victims killed on UVA campus

    The University of Virginia community is still grieving the loss of three football players who were shot and killed by a former player Sunday night. We now know a fourth UVA football player was also shot in the mass shooting on the Charlottesville campus. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the updates from the UVA Arlington campus.

  • Explainer-How the World Health Organization might fight future pandemics

    Negotiations on new rules for dealing with pandemics are underway at the World Health Organization (WHO), with a target date of May 2024 for a legally binding agreement to be adopted by the U.N. health agency's 194 member countries. A new pact is a priority for WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as his second five-year term at the head of the global health agency gets underway. It seeks to shore up the world's defences against new pathogens following the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 6.5 million people, according to the WHO.

  • Deadly missile strike adds to Ukraine war fears in Poland

    Since the invasion of Ukraine more than eight months ago, Poland has aided the neighboring country and millions of its refugees — both to ease their suffering and to help guard against the war spilling into the rest of Europe. One of the men killed in Przewodow was actively helping refugees from Ukraine who had found shelter in the area. NATO and Polish leaders say the missile was most likely fired by Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack.

  • Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims

    A witness who saw a University of Virginia student open fire onboard a bus returning from a field trip told police the gunman targeted specific victims — many of them football players — shooting one as he slept, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday. The details emerged during the suspect's first court appearance, the same day students returned to classes and the university announced it was canceling its Saturday football game in the wake of the deadly shooting. A witness who was shown a photo of the shooting suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., identified him as the gunman, the prosecutor said.

  • MA Judge who admitted to facts for helping man escape ICE can return to bench with case now dropped

    Judge Shelley Joseph admitted to relevant facts in the case in September, and the federal charges were dropped.

  • Lengthy vote counts frustrate, but don't signal problems

    Four days after Election Day, with a bitter, high-profile race for Arizona governor still up in the air, Ohio's secretary of state broke an unspoken protocol among top election officials. “Dear Arizona, need some advice on how to run an election the right way?” Frank LaRose, a Republican, chided his counterparts on Twitter. What's different is that many of the races were so close that winners couldn't be quickly determined, a frustration that has become more common as Arizona has evolved into one of the nation's most hotly contested political battlegrounds.

  • Dozens of bodies with signs of torture discovered in Kherson: Ukraine

    Ukrainian investigators uncovered dozens of bodies with signs of torture in the previously Russian-occupied Kherson region. Officials say they discovered 436 war crimes.

  • Police: 2 Other Roommates Were Home During Murder of 4 U of Idaho Students

    At a press conference held on Nov. 16, police confirmed that two additional roommates were at home during the Nov. 13 slaying of four University of Idaho students.

  • Teen escapes North Las Vegas home after being locked in room for a year, police say

    An 18-year-old girl said she had been locked in her room with very little food and water for at least a year before she was able to escape and get help from a