UVA shooting suspect in custody; 4 slain Idaho students identified

Mural for slain UVA students. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The suspect in the Sunday night shooting in a parking garage on the University of Virginia campus is now in police custody, officials said Monday. The incident left three dead and two injured.

UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo said authorities have charged Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. with three counts of second-degree murder, among other charges, in connection with the deaths of D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr., NBC News reports. All three of the deceased were members of the university's football team. Regarding the injured individuals, one is in good condition, and the other is in critical condition, per UVA President Jim Ryan.

Henrico County police took Jones, 22, into custody "without incident" around 11 a.m. on Monday, the department said. Authorities had been looking for him since Sunday night.

Separately, the four University of Idaho students found dead in a house near campus on Sunday night have been identified, the police department in Moscow, Idaho, said Monday.

The victims include Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, per CNN. Authorities are investigating the deaths as homicides, but did not share any other information. As of Monday afternoon, there was no suspect in custody, but Moscow police do not believe there is an ongoing threat.

"The Moscow Police Department and the City of Moscow is deeply saddened for the families of these individuals, fellow students and friends, and our community during this time," the department said, per CNN. "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to each and every person affected by this incident."

