Uvalde bodycam footage shows chaotic response to school shooting

New video from city police officers' bodycams reveals confusion and inaction on the scene of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 dead. The footage was released following an initial report from the Texas House of Representatives probing the "overall lackadaisical approach" by law enforcement.

