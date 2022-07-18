Uvalde bodycam footage shows chaotic response to school shooting

Storyful

Superstar couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in a low-key midnight wedding in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16, Lopez announced.In her fan newsletter, On the JLo, Lopez wrote, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter.She continued: “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives… But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”The couple announced their engagement in April. The pair began dating and became engaged in the early 2000s but postponed their wedding in 2003 because of “excessive media attention” and broke off their engagement months later media reported. Photos of their rekindled relationship flooded the internet in the spring of 2021.“Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for,” Lopez wrote, before signing off, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”Lopez shared photos and a video of herself in her wedding dress along with Affleck getting ready for the event in a public changing area. Credit: Jennifer Lopez via Storyful