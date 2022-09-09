Uvalde gang related shooting leaves 2 juveniles wounded at park, police say

Police are investigating a "suspected gang-related shooting" at a downtown park in Uvalde, Texas, that left two juveniles wounded on Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at Uvalde Memorial Park. Police urged the public to stay away from the area, saying that it's an active crime scene.

The two wounded juveniles were transported to hospitals in San Antonio for treatment. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

TEXAS DPS OFFICERS REFERRED TO INSPECTOR GENERAL FOR INVESTIGATION INTO ACTIONS DURING UVALDE SHOOTING

Texas Gov Greg Abbott said he spoke with Mayor Don McLaughlin and has directed the Department of Public Safety to "conduct patrol operations in the gang hotspots" in Uvalde.

"Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals," Abbott said in a statement.

Police did not release information on suspects involved in the shooting.

It comes less than four months after a shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two adults dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.