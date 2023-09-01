Uvalde mayor accuses district attorney of cover-up over school shooting evidence

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin has accused District Attorney Christina Mitchell of covering up evidence related to the Robb Elementary School shooting that led to the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.

“I believe that Christina Mitchell, the District Attorney for the 38th Judicial District has been involved in a cover-up regarding the City’s investigation into the Robb School tragedy,” McLaughlin said in a statement calling on her to resign.

McLaughlin said the city filed a lawsuit against Mitchell last year because she would not give the information needed about the shooting to independent investigator Jesse Prado.

The lawsuit was dismissed because Mitchell promised to cooperate, but, “She failed, once again, to keep her word,” McLaughlin said.

“We believe she is doing so, because her Chief Investigator, Shayne Gilland, was onsite on May 24 at Robb School and this taints her entire inquiry into any possible criminal conduct by law enforcement,” the statement reads.

The city is now filing a lawsuit again against Mitchell to get the evidence it says she is withholding.

The police response to the Uvalde shooting stirred controversy after it was discovered police waited 77 minutes before going into the school to stop the shooter. The investigation into the response is ongoing.

“I feel the families and our community deserve answers,” McLaughlin said.

The Hill has reached out to Mitchell’s office for comment.

