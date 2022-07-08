Uvalde mayor denies that police missed chance to shoot gunman before massacre

Kanishka Singh
·2 min read

By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) - Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin on Friday disputed a recent report about the May 24 school shooting that said a Uvalde police officer awaiting a supervisor's permission to fire his rifle missed a chance to take out the shooter who went on to massacre 19 children and two teachers.

The report published earlier this week by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center (ALERRT) at Texas State University was commissioned by the Texas Department of Public Safety. ALERRT did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The officer asked his unidentified supervisor for permission to shoot, according to the report. It added that the permission never came but concluded the officer would have been justified in using deadly force.

"The report .... does not give a complete and accurate account of what happened at Robb Elementary School. No Uvalde police department officer saw the shooter on May 24 prior to him entering the school," the mayor said in a statement on Friday.

The Uvalde response has already come under withering criticism from senior law enforcement officials, elected officials and the public.

Outrage has focused on the widely reported detail that as many as 19 officers waited more than an hour in a hallway outside the classrooms where children were slaughtered before a U.S. Border Patrol-led tactical team finally made entry and killed the shooter.

No Uvalde police officers had any opportunity to take a shot at the gunman, the mayor added.

"A Uvalde Police Department officer saw someone outside, but was unsure of who he saw and observed children in the area as well. Ultimately, it was a coach with children on the playground, not the shooter."

A separate state review into the shooting is being conducted at the request of District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee.

The U.S. Justice Department has also said it will review the law enforcement response in Uvalde and will make its findings public.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. warns airlines it may issue regulations barring child seating fees

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday https://www.transportation.gov/individuals/aviation-consumer-protection/family-seating/June-2022-notice warned airlines it may issue regulations prohibiting them from charging extra fees to allow young children to sit next to accompanying family members. The agency cited a 2016 law that required it to review U.S. airline family seating policies. The Transportation Department said it has received few complaints about the issue but said "even one incident is one too many."

  • Police missed chance to shoot Uvalde gunman before massacre

    An Uvalde police officer awaiting a supervisor's permission to fire his rifle missed a chance to take out a school shooter who went on to massacre 19 children and two teachers, according to a report published on Wednesday. The previously unreported detail was included in a report by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University that was commissioned by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Uvalde response has already come under withering criticism from senior law-enforcement officials, elected officials and the public.

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after shooting

    Abe, 67, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara.

  • Uvalde mayor: Police didn't get early chance to end massacre

    The mayor of Uvalde on Friday disputed a new report that alleges missed chances to quickly end the massacre at a Texas elementary school, again reflecting the lack of definitive answers about the slow law enforcement response to one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. Mayor Don McLaughlin said no Uvalde police officer saw the gunman outside Robb Elementary School before he went inside and that none of them had an opportunity to fire on the shooter. It also widened a rift between Uvalde officials and the state, particularly the Texas Department of Public Safety, which had troopers on the scene and has directed much of the blame to the local school district police chief.

  • Biden reacts to shooting death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

    President Biden released a statement Friday following the shooting death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joined Nancy Chen and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the president's reaction as well as his upcoming remarks and executive orders on abortion rights.

  • Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee

    Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone is testifying behind closed doors in front of the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot after being subpoenaed last week. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach breaks down what to expect from the closed-door meeting and whether recordings of the testimony could be used in future public hearings.

  • Cherokee Nation providing clothing assistance for Cherokee children

    The Cherokee Nation is providing $150 in clothing assistance for every qualifying Cherokee child, regardless of age, residency, or income.

  • New Arizona law will make it illegal to record police officers within 8 feet

    A bill signed into law in Arizona Wednesday will make it illegal to take videos of police within 8 feet of law enforcement activity.

  • Larry Hoover: Ex-gang leader championed by Kanye West and Drake renounces Gangster Disciples

    Hoover is currently serving time in a Colorado prison

  • Detained U.S. basketball player Griner arrives in Russian court for hearing on drugs charges

    KHIMKI, Russia (Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner returned to a Russian court on Thursday for the second hearing of her trial on drug charges that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, days after she urged U.S. President Joe Biden to secure her release. Griner arrived in court shortly after 1500 Moscow time (1200 GMT) on Thursday, wearing red trousers and a red t-shirt, a Reuters journalist at the courtroom reported. In a handwritten note, Griner appealed to Biden directly earlier this week to step up U.S. efforts to bring her home.

  • Musk-Twitter Buyout Fight Poses Question of Who Might Sue First

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s escalating battle over bots with Twitter Inc. may be headed to one place if he tries to follow through on his threats to walk away from his $44 billion takeover offer: Delaware.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTreasuries Decline as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceShinzo Abe's Assassination Will Scar Japan Fo

  • Pharma Giant Saves Billions Thanks to 2017 GOP Tax Overhaul: Senate Report

    AbbVie, an American biopharmaceutical company with a current market value of more than $260 billion, has sharply reduced its federal tax bill in recent years thanks to a provision in the 2017 Republican tax bill signed into law by former President Donald Trump, according to a new report from the Senate Finance Committee. The tax law has allowed AbbVie to shift most of its U.S. sales to tax havens around the world, shielding income from U.S. taxation. “In 2020, over 75% of AbbVie’s sales were mad

  • What Happens Next for Brittney Griner?

    By pleading guilty to drug charges in a Russian courtroom this week, American basketball star Brittney Griner has potentially accelerated her case’s conclusion, clearing a path for either a deal with the United States or, perhaps, a request for clemency. With a guilty verdict an all but foregone conclusion in a Russian legal system that heavily favors the prosecution, her best hope, experts say, is that the Biden administration secures her freedom by releasing a Russian held in the United States

  • Uvalde mayor disputes that police had shot at gunman outside

    The mayor of Uvalde is disputing a new report alleging missed chances to quickly end a massacre at a Texas elementary school

  • 'Trigger' laws that ban abortion are being challenged in court: What to know, state by state

    Abortion providers are suing states over "trigger laws" designed to ban abortion after Roe v. Wade was overturned. A look at key states.

  • Pregnant woman attacked with metal wrench

    Police are searching for a man they say assaulted a pregnant woman in the Bronx.

  • More US children becoming obese at younger ages

    Story at a glance Compared with levels seen in the early 2000s, recent data show more American children are becoming obese and being diagnosed earlier. More children are also being diagnosed with severe obesity upon the start of kindergarten. Researchers called for increased public health interventions to meet the crisis. Increasing obesity rates have been…

  • WHO reports two new monkeypox deaths, cases in new areas

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization reported two new deaths from monkeypox since its previous disease update on June 27, bringing the total to three since the start of the year and said the disease had spread to new areas. "The outbreak continues to primarily affect men who have sex with men who have reported recent sex with one or multiple male partners, suggesting no signal of sustained transmission beyond these networks for now," it said. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is also due to meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday morning, a WHO spokesperson confirmed, without giving details.

  • 60-hour shifts and an ER scramble: Fentanyl overdoses takes 'toll' on TMH, Gadsden County EMS

    A recent influx of overdose patients from what law enforcement have labeled a "fentanyl overdose crisis" is causing delays at Tallahassee Memorial.

  • Highland Park suspect's father could have some 'responsibility' in attack, police say

    Highland Park shooting suspect Robert E.